Netflix 'Virgin River' star Martin Henderson appreciates his series character

Netflix Virgin River star Martin Henderson talked about his character in the series and revealed what he loves most about it.



In an interview with Intervieweros, Jack-portrayer Martin Henderson appreciated Jack’s depth and struggles and said that "The show was essentially, almost a Hallmark-y type genre and we both, I think, Alex [Breckenridge] and I and all the cast understood that it was only going to work if it had depth to it."

Henderson continued that "She assured me that there was a much more complex, darker side to him, you know, and more conflicts that would come out as the story went along. And that is true, and you know, I really appreciate that."

"[I appreciate] being able to play someone who, you know, is obviously very romantic and loving, but he's also got all his struggles. I think everybody in life is going through some struggle no matter what it looks like on the outside ... so I feel really blessed that I get to play a character that has that dimension to him,” the actor added.

Virgin River debuted on the streaming platform in December 2019. The series will be returned with its fifth season on Netflix in 2023.