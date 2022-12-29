BTS' J-Hope spotted at Incheon airport as he heads to US for new year performance: Video

BTS’ J-Hope was spotted at Incheon International Airport to head to New York City for his new year performance on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old singer wore a black coat and trouser, and greeted ARMYs with a bright smile.
In the viral video, the BTS star can be seen dancing and exuding his bright energy as he waved his hands.
On December 16, it was reported that BTS member J-Hope would be performing in Times Square for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' as a soloist.
J-Hope will be performing a medley of = (Equal Sign), Chicken Noodle Soup, and Butter (Holiday Remix).
The others artists also on the lineup for the event includes English rock band Duran Duran, Pop group New Edition, and singer Jax.
