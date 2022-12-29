Courtney Love won't allow Brad Pitt to make a movie on late husband Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love said she was fired from "Fight Club" after she reacted to Brad Pitt and director Gus Van Sant's idea of making another movie on her late husband Kurt Cobain, late Nirvana frontman.
Cobain committed suicide at the age of 27.
Speaking on WTF With Marc Maron, the rocker said that that she was officially cast to play Marla — played by Helena Bonham Carter — in "Fight Club".
According to Yahoo Entertainment, Love said she shut the whole thing down after Pitt and Santa approached her with the idea.
The rocker said she regrets reacting to Pitt the way that she did.
Love said she had a chance to change her mind and didn't, because, as recently as 2020, she said no to Pitt's proposed biopic on the "In Bloom" singer.
"I don't know if I trust you and I don't know that your movies are for profit. They're really good social justice movies, but... ," Love said she told Pitt. "If you don't get me, you kind of don't get Kurt, and I don't feel like you do, Brad."
Love said she wants to make a Cobain movie eventually with someone else.
