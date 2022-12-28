 
close
Wednesday December 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry ex Cressida Bonas had 'serious qualms' about marrying him

Prince Harry ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas knew relationship would not last

By Web Desk
December 28, 2022
Prince Harry ex Cressida Bonas had serious qualms about marrying him
Prince Harry ex Cressida Bonas had 'serious qualms' about marrying him

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, quit romance with the Royal over his temper.

Royal author Tina Brown in her book reveals that Harry's to-be wife has 'serious' concerns ahead of becoming a royal wife.

In her book, she wrote: “A family friend told me she knew the relationship wouldn’t last when there was a blow-up on Valentine’s Day. En route to the restaurant, they were driving down Kensington High Street when Harry got word that there was a photographer lying in wait. He slammed on the brakes, did a spin turn in the middle of the street and gunned it back to Nott Cott for a Valentine’s night of pizza.”

“Incidents such as this gave Cressida serious qualms about sharing her life with Harry," the author added.

Harry and Cressida eventually broke up in 2014.