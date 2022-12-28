Prince Harry ex Cressida Bonas had 'serious qualms' about marrying him

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, quit romance with the Royal over his temper.

Royal author Tina Brown in her book reveals that Harry's to-be wife has 'serious' concerns ahead of becoming a royal wife.

In her book, she wrote: “A family friend told me she knew the relationship wouldn’t last when there was a blow-up on Valentine’s Day. En route to the restaurant, they were driving down Kensington High Street when Harry got word that there was a photographer lying in wait. He slammed on the brakes, did a spin turn in the middle of the street and gunned it back to Nott Cott for a Valentine’s night of pizza.”

“Incidents such as this gave Cressida serious qualms about sharing her life with Harry," the author added.

Harry and Cressida eventually broke up in 2014.