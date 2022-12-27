Charlotte Crosby responds to Ulrika Jonsson over lip filler attack

Charlotte Crosby recently clapped back at Ulrika Jonsson who compared Crosby’s old lips to “two Michelin tyres” in her write-up.



On Monday, the Geordie Shore star took to Instagram Stories and shared a column from Jonsson where she asked, “What did Charlotte see when she looked in the mirror at her – swollen, augmented lips?”

To this, Crosby responded, “I can't believe we still live in a world where women still want to tear other women down and men also for that matter.”

“It's even more bizarre that newspapers still allow it to be printed. The woman who wrote this article has managed to take a swipe at 3 people in this short piece,” wrote the 32-year-old.

Crosby mentioned, “I cannot help but feel slightly sorry for people who feel the need to tear others apart in a desperate bid for attention. Or to grab a few more readers.”

Jonsson took a dig at Crosby for “putting up photos of herself looking battered and bruised after having her lip fillers dissolved”.

“Clearly, the prospect of carrying on walking around as if you have two Michelin tyres attached to your mouth no longer appeals,” explained Crosby.

For the unversed, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner shot herself when beautician got her plump pout deflated eight year after having fillers on her lips.