Simon Cowell to have ‘spontaneous’ wedding with fiancée Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell revealed he and his fiancée Lauren Silverman won’t be planning their nuptials as the music mogul likes “everything spontaneous.”



While dishing on tying the knot with his fiancée of one year, the reality TV judge said they would exchange the vows one day at random.

Speaking to The Sun, Cowell said, “I like to make everything spontaneous, and doing thay will make it a lot more fun.”

“I don't think we'll be getting married in Las Vegas but whatever we do, it'll be fun,” he added.

Cowell who previously criticised marriage as an “outdated and shackling institution” changed his views after spending pandemic with Silverman.

Talking about Cowell and Silverman’s bond, an insider told People Magazine, “They have fun together, as well as being each other's rock.”

“They are both passionate but really do bring out the very best in each other. As a family, they all have such an incredible bond,” the source added.

“A lot of things have happened in the last few years and just like for everyone else in the world, these things have all been a reminder about what is precious to them.”

Cowell and Silverman, who are parents to right-year-old son Eric, got engaged in December last year after dating for almost eight years.



