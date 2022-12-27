Pakistan dismissed for 438 by New Zealand in first Test

Agha Salman celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 27, 2022. —PCB

Pakistan were all out for 438 Tuesday in the first innings of their Test against New Zealand in Karachi.



Middle-order batter Agha Salman scored a maiden century before being last man out on 103 after Pakistan resumed on 317-5.

Skipper Babar Azam fell in the first over of the day without adding to his overnight score of 161.

Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 27. — AFP

For New Zealand, fast bowler Tim Southee took 3-69, completing 350 Test wickets in his 89th Test.

The tourists had the opportunity to eliminate Pakistan for less than 400 runs, but Salman and the tailenders contributed 63 runs for the last two wickets, disappointing the Kiwis.

Azam scored a valiant hundred and Sarfaraz Ahmed, who had been called up, hit a half-century to lead Pakistan to a respectable 317-5 on the first day.



The pair led Pakistan´s recovery from 110-4 during a 196-run fifth wicket stand, as the home team lost only Sarfaraz in the last two sessions.

The New Zealand spinners had to wait until the very end to get Sarfaraz caught in the slips for 86 after taking three early wickets on a track that helped spinners at the National Stadium.



As the game came to a close, Azam remained unbeaten on 161 as Pakistan attempted to bounce back from last week's 3-0 setback against England, their first-ever whitewash at home.

Azam is the player with the most runs scored in Tests in 2022 with 1,170 runs over nine matches this year.

He also took 2,584 runs overall this year, surpassing Mohammad Yousuf's total of 2,435 runs in all three forms from 2006.