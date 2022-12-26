Hasan Raheem drops debut album ‘Nautanki’

Hasan Raheem releases his new album named Nautanki

Hasan Raheem is an indie artist who has made his space in music industry by the uniqueness of his songs. The singer was seen grooving to Aisay Kaisay on streets of Karachi and vibing in a supermarket on Joona. He takes his art seriously and paints it in a fun color for his fans.

The music sensation has dropped his debut album ‘Nautanki’ which has 9 tracks in it and each one of them has a story. Taking to his Instagram, the singer shared a post that read, “Oops! Nautanki Hogayee. Go check out my fresh album across all platforms now!”





Hasan is also one of the first artists to be featured on Spotify RADAR. He was also featured on the Times Square billboard as an EQUAL ambassador.