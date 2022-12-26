Kanye West meeting led Donald Trump to lose his daughter’s support

Kanye West recently had a meeting with Donald Trump which has reportedly played a significant role in Ivanka Trump withdrawing her support for dad.
The former president of the USA is hoping to run for the president third time however his political campaign was seemingly hit by a setback as his daughter and son-in-law Jared Kushner lost their interest.
As per New York magazine, Jared ‘refused’ to help his father-in-law out after he dined with Kanye.
Ivanka and Jared, the modern Orthodox Jews, didn’t save Donald from the way his meeting with Kanye appeared after the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks.
“He was like, ‘Look, I’m out. I’m really out,’” a source told the magazine. The outlet also noted that Jared’s
“mixed message” reflected “a combination of having respect for a family member and drawing clear lines for your life.”
Moreover, Ivanka reportedly finds her father’s political views “so bleak” as per New York magazine.
Meanwhile, Donald took to Twitter to clear the air about his and Kanye’s meeting. “We sat down, we had a very quick meal. It wasn’t two hours, as somebody said.”
“t was a very quick meal; it went very fast. It was pleasant. There was nothing said of any great import. And that was the end of that. All of a sudden, the press made a fake story out of it,” he added.
