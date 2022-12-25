Kate Middleton, Prince William unveil Prince George artwork on Christmas

Kate Middleton and Prince William left fans swooning with their adorable Christmas wish as the couple unveiled a ‘wonderful’ artwork by their eldest son, Prince George.

Taking to Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a painting of a reindeer in the snow to wish their followers “Happy Christmas!”.

Fans were delighted to receive such a heartwarming wish as they bombarded the post with lovely comments.

While one fan wrote: “Another talented artist in the family!! Grandpa Charles must be proud,” a second wrote: “Awww what a talent. Well done George.”



A third fan expressed: “Nice artwork by Prince George. Merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, King Charles and Camilla also shared a heartfelt wish on the occasion on their official account.

On December 25, the official account posted a video of the magical performance by the Choir of Chapel Royal as they serenade ‘I Saw Three Ships’.

“Wishing all of our followers a very Merry Christmas!,” the family wished. “The Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal performs ‘I Saw Three Ships’ as part of a service to be played in NHS hospitals and @maggiescentres across the UK this Christmas.”