Sam Worthington reveals he lost out to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond: 'I had no idea what I was doing'

Sam Worthington recently revealed that he was very close to getting the role of James Bond back in 2003 when producer Barbara Broccoli was supervising the film.

In an interview, Sam Worthington, who recently starred in Avatar: The Way of Water, shared that he lost out to Daniel Craig for the iconic role of James Bond in the megahit franchise after failing his screen test.

Speaking to Variety on December 15, Sam recalled the time he flew from his home in New York to London for the audition, and even had his hair cut by Barbara in his hotel room.

The audition, however, turned out to be a major fail for him as he did not match their vision of the spy, and "had no idea what he was doing."

"I could play Bond as a killer, but I couldn't get the debonair down for the life of me. The suit did not fit," Sam continued. "I had no idea what I was doing."

The actor, 46, went on to work in the Avatar franchise as Jake Sully. The actor reprised his role for the third time in the recent sequel.