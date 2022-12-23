Anne Hathaway dishes on essaying a Jewish mother in a new movie Armageddon Time

Anne Hathaway has recently addressed her casting as a Jewish mother in the new movie Armageddon Time.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gray-directed movie is semi-autobiographical one where Princess Diaries actress plays Gray’s own mother in the new movie.
While speaking to THR, Hathaway opened up essaying a Jewish mother in the movie.
“It was not lost on me that I had a lot of responsibility playing a Jewish woman, and that I’m not a Jewish woman,” stated the 40-year-old.
The Intern actress continued, “I did what I think we all do, which was to research... I learned everything I could about Jewish women, like historical Jewish women.”
When asked how she took up this role, the Ella Enchanted star pointed out, “Yeah, I was nervous about how it would be received. I took it very seriously.”
“And I hoped I would be graced from an audience the ability to play this part even though I was not born a Jewish woman,” remarked Hathaway.
Reflecting on playing Gray’s mother in the movie, the actress explained, “It was special to play the role. James was really empowering. Throughout the process, I felt really supported by him.”
Talking about the script, Hathaway mentioned, “When I heard ‘James Gray, age-appropriate part,’ I was like, ‘Say yes, we’ll figure out the details later.’ And then I read it and I found it a piece of searing honesty.”
“It’s a film about moral regret and the parallels that he draws between 1980 and 2022. All of it just really spoke to me: the intelligence, the humour, the warmth, the sadness, the violence, all of it. I just thought, ‘This is really, really rare,’” she added.
