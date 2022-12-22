Ben Affleck takes son for ride as he shows off his brand new electric Ford Bronco

Ben Affleck flaunted his Tiffany blue new electric Ford Bronco as he took his son Samuel on a ride with him around Los Angeles.
The Batman vs Superman star seems to have gotten himself a $265,000 worth of Christmas gift ahead of the holiday.
Dressed in cream fleece zip up paired with gorgeous gray jacket paired, Affleck looked dashing as he drove his car around with son on the passenger’s seat.
In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the actor could be seen wearing khaki pants along with maroon Nike sneakers.
The Good Will Hunting actor shares Samuel, as well as daughter Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with former wife Jennifer Garner.
His appearance comes after an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck’s kids and his new wife Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, are getting along really well ahead of Christmas.
The source said that the newly blended family is “doing great and get along effortlessly,” adding, "they all really have respect for each other."
"Jen's relationship with Ben's kids is natural and same goes for Ben's bond with Jen's kids,” the insider added.
