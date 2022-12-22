Leonardo DiCaprio not dating Victoria Lamas, 23, amid Gigi Hadid romance: sources

Leonardo DiCaprio does not have a new lady love in his life.

Despite romance rumours swirling after Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas were spotted together on Tuesday night, December 20, 2022, sources told Page Six that the pair “are not dating.”

The two were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Lamas was dressed in a scoop-neck crop top, black pants and a black leather blazer. Whereas, DiCaprio was casual in a pair of light-wash jeans, a black jacket and his typical baseball hat.

The Titanic actor was seen laughing alongside the brunette beauty, 23, while leaving the hotspot. Lamas, who is the daughter of Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, seemed to enjoy the Oscar-winning actor’s company.

The Hollywood insider added, “Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.”

DiCaprio’s dinner date with Lamas came as a shock amid speculation that he has been dating model Gigi Hadid for a few months.

The actor, 48, was spotted with Hadid at a New York Fashion Week party back in September and have tried to keep their romance under wraps ever since. Later on, the two were snapped leaving the same restaurant a few weeks after they attended a star-studded Halloween party together in Brooklyn.

DiCaprio romance with considered atypical with Hadid, 27, since he is famously known for dating women under 25. His relationship with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone caught much public attention after the two broke up in August, a month after the model turned 25.