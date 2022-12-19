Fawad says PTI forms body for seat adjustment with PML-Q

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addressing the media. —APP/File

In line with the demand of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan constituted a three-member committee to hold talks with its ally party on the adjustment of seats during the next general elections in Punjab, confirmed ex-information minister Fawad Chaudhry Monday.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi demanded Imran Khan of a seat adjustment in 25 Punjab constituencies ahead of the former prime minister announcing a date for dissolution of provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fawad, who is PTI's senior vice-president, said the newly-formed body will look into the matters regarding the seat adjustment.

Sources said that the PTI-formed committee is headed by the party's Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Fawad and former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak are also among its members.

‘99% of people against dissolution of assemblies’

CM Parvez Elahi said that 99% of the people of the country wanted the assemblies not to be dissolved.

“Ahead of Imran Khan’s yesterday’s announcement, I asked him that first decide what will you give us [PML-Q],” he added.

Elahi went on to say that he suggested Khan form his side’s negotiation committee comprising Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak and Sibtain Khan.

The PML-Q leader also reiterated that he had already signed a summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and handed it over to the PTI chairman around a month ago. The chief minister added that he asked Khan to forward the summary whenever he wants.

Elahi further said that he suggested dissolving the assemblies after 12 days but the ousted premier stuck to six days. Elahi hoped that Chaudhry Shujaat would support him.

Seat adjustment on 25 seats

The PML-Q has demanded seat adjustment in 25 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the sources told The News.

The development came last week during a meeting of a PML-Q delegation, headed by former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, with the PTI chief in Lahore as political activity heats up in the country ahead of the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies.

MNA Hussein Elahi also attended the meeting that discussed the core issue related to the dissolution of the assembly, sources said.

They shared that the PML-Q wanted to finalise seat adjustments with the PTI before the dissolution and in case of fresh or by-polls, both sides would come up as election allies.

The sources said the PML-Q wanted its share of at least 25 general seats in Punjab in the next polls.

Parvez Elahi, during the past few weeks, has granted the status of division to Gujrat and has given the status of the district to different Tehsils — a move analysts believe is done to secure political mileage.

The PML-Q leadership wants to field its candidates from Wazirabad and parts of southern Punjab. On all such issues, negotiations are underway.