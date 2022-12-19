Selena Gomez recalls her ‘overly tanned’ disastrous 2018 Met Gala look

File footage

Selena Gomez opened up on her 2018 Met Gala look as her ‘beauty disaster.’

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, recalled the time when the ‘glam’ look didn’t go according to plan. Speaking to Glamour, the popular singer opened up on her “most memorable beauty disaster.”

Gomez shared the theme in 2018 was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She opted for a stunning white gown. But, the Calm Down singer said she was mostly focused on a tanning mistake.

The Rare Beauty founder said, “While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful.”

“But as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker,” the Hands to Myself singer explained. “When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event – my first thought was – ‘I have to get out of here!'” she added.

Gomez recently teased that her upcoming music will be slightly different from her previous albums. “As far as new music goes, it’s going to be really fun,” she said.

“It is going to be very powerful, uplifting, and kind of direct, which is exactly how I feel,” said Gomez.