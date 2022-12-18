Kartik Aaryan opens up about initial days of his Bollywood career

Kartik Aaryan opened up about the initial days of his career, and shared his fears while taking up challenging roles in Bollywood movies.

Kartik in his interview with Bollywood life said, "I used to feel this earlier when I was offered big-budget films or sometimes I used to feel that this film needs to be done with a star because it needs a wider audience and when I was personally not on that level I used to think that this film wouldn't work with this film needs a star, that also I used to think."



"I never got such opportunity, but if I would have been given that opportunity, I would have done that for sure, wouldn't have left it for anything. And even now I feel that whatever opportunity I get I will do it and I am ready to prove myself because of the creative satisfaction," the actor added.

The 32-year-old actor was recently in the spotlight because of replacing Akshay Kumar in the upcoming sequel of Hera Pheri 3.

Kartik was last seen in Freddy which was released on December 2, 2022.