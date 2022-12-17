Sam Ryder achieves milestone as his debut album tops charts

Sam Ryder has achieved a milestone as his debut album - There's Nothing But Space, Man! - topped the UK charts.

The 33-year-old singer finally clinched the top spot after placing second in this year's Eurovision Song Contest and peaking at number two on the Official Singles Chart with his uplifting pop song Space Man earlier this year.

It has become the first debut album by a British male solo artist to reach number one in more than three years.

Sam, who battled through health issues while promoting the album, told the Official Charts Company: 'It looks like Christmas came early because we achieved a number one record together. Thank you all so much. If you knew the amount of people who've worked so hard on this, it'd blow your mind. This is pure collaboration.

'It couldn't have been done without so many fabulous, amazing, optimistic legends. I love you, peace.'



The album's success rounds off a mammoth year of triumphs for the singer from Essex, who rose to fame as the British hopeful in Eurovision, missing out on the top spot to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.