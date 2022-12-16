Kim Kardashian writes loving note for 'taller than me' nephew Mason

Kim Kardashian writes loving note o 'taller than me' nephew Mason

Kim Kardashian is celebrating nephew, Mason Disick, on his birthday.

The 42-year-old makeup mogul turned to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday as she shared photos with sister Kourtney Kardashian's son.

“The day has come where you’re taller than me now,” Kim, 42, wrote to her nephew.

“I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason,” the “Kardashians” star continued. “Welcome to your teenage years. Happy birthday.”

Mason's father and Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, too turned to his Instagram this week to pen a tribute for his eldest son.

“Happy birthday 2 my better half,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Love you Mason. Nobu Nobu Nobu.”

Disick and Kourtney split in 2015 after dating on and off and welcoming three children together.