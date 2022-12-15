Helen Skelton looks excited as she heads to rehearsals for 'Strictly' finals

 
Thursday December 15, 2022
By Web Desk
December 15, 2022
Helen Skelton looked excited as she is gearing up to rock the floor with her awe-inspiring performance on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing final.

She recently gave the credit to the show for helping her rediscover her confidence after her split from her ex-husband Richie Myler.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, was spotted rocking a winter-inspired look on Thursday morning as she was snapped with Gorka Márquez leaving their hotel to head to another day of rehearsals.

Wearing a midi-length khaki green padded jacket, Helen was looking gorgeous in a pair of black sports leggings with a white jumper on top.

Helen kept her blonde tresses in a poker-straight style and she wore a light palette of makeup.

Helen was only seen arriving back at the Strictly hotel after a long day of rehearsals on Wednesday night as well as other celebs.