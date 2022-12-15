Helen Skelton looks excited as she heads to rehearsals for 'Strictly' finals

Helen Skelton looked excited as she is gearing up to rock the floor with her awe-inspiring performance on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing final.
She recently gave the credit to the show for helping her rediscover her confidence after her split from her ex-husband Richie Myler.
The Countryfile presenter, 39, was spotted rocking a winter-inspired look on Thursday morning as she was snapped with Gorka Márquez leaving their hotel to head to another day of rehearsals.
Wearing a midi-length khaki green padded jacket, Helen was looking gorgeous in a pair of black sports leggings with a white jumper on top.
Helen kept her blonde tresses in a poker-straight style and she wore a light palette of makeup.
Helen was only seen arriving back at the Strictly hotel after a long day of rehearsals on Wednesday night as well as other celebs.
