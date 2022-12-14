No country has used terrorism for benefit better than India: Hina Rabbani

No country has used terrorism better for their benefit than India, said Minister of the State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar while addressing a press conference to share details of a dossier containing "evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan”.
Details of the dossier developed by Pakistan are being shared a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's revelation that India's footprints are seen in all terror activities carried out in Pakistan.
The minister had said that New Delhi's activities have gone "beyond that of an enemy state" just to hide its atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
