'Blonde': Ana de Armas bags Golden Globes nomination for controversial film

Despite an uproar over the film, Ana de Armas earned a nomination in The Golden Globes awards for Blonde.

As per The Week, the Marilyn Monroe biopic has garnered severe backlash, leading Ana de Armas to respond, “It’s not a factual biopic.”

De Armas also added it was "important" for Blonde to show "the difficult part or the dark side."

"Because," she continued, "even though it's a fictional book and movie, it was true what happened. You don't end up dead at 36 years old if everything was amazing and perfect."

Ana de Armas-starrer Blonde was opened to divisive reviews, praising Armas's performance, but Dominik's graphic depiction of Monroe's life was panned.