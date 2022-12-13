'Blonde': Ana de Armas bags Golden Globes nomination for controversial film

Despite an uproar over the film, Ana de Armas earned a nomination in The Golden Globes awards for Blonde.
As per The Week, the Marilyn Monroe biopic has garnered severe backlash, leading Ana de Armas to respond, “It’s not a factual biopic.”
De Armas also added it was "important" for Blonde to show "the difficult part or the dark side."
"Because," she continued, "even though it's a fictional book and movie, it was true what happened. You don't end up dead at 36 years old if everything was amazing and perfect."
Ana de Armas-starrer Blonde was opened to divisive reviews, praising Armas's performance, but Dominik's graphic depiction of Monroe's life was panned.
