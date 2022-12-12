Palace sources breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s ‘utter lies’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for having issued ‘complete and utter lies’ as part of her revelations for the Netflix docuseries.



This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to Newsnow.

They started by bashing Meghan Markle’s docuseries revelations and branded them “a complete and utter lie.”

In an attempt to dispute Meghan Markle’s version of events the Palace insider claimed, “We never gave any advice, steer or guidance on who of her family or friends should or shouldn't come to her wedding.”

It was more so the fact that “[Meghan] didn't want to invite her because it would have put her [Meghan] under intense scrutiny.”

“Meghan didn't want the media to know about [niece] Ashleigh. No one on earth would have said don't invite family to the wedding. That's a complete and utter lie. We wanted more family there to make it look less weird for her.”

They even went on to note the existence of a 30-point dossier on fitting in, that was allegedly handed to Meghan Markle to make the transition easier before concluding.