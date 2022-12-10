Shriya Saran reveals she called Nishikant Kamat as director of Drishyam 2 realizing later he had passed away

Shriya Saran discussed what it was like to work on her recently released movie Drishyam 2 after the director of its prequel Drishyam, Nishikant Kamat, passed away.



Shriya revealed that she mistakenly called Nishikant thinking he is the director on the set while shooting for a scene and realized later that Nishikant is not there and Abhishek is the director.

Shriya said, "Par mujhe yaad hain, jab hum Drishyam 2 ki shooting kar rahe the, breakfast table ka scene tha demonetization demoralize wala. Ekdum se maine bola Nishi sir, and then I realised he is not there and it’s Abhishek [Pathak]."

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.