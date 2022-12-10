Shriya Saran reveals she called Nishikant Kamat as director of Drishyam 2 realizing later he had passed away

Shriya Saran discussed what it was like to work on her recently released movie Drishyam 2 after the director of its prequel Drishyam, Nishikant Kamat, passed away, as reported by IndiaToday.
Shriya revealed that she mistakenly called Nishikant thinking he is the director on the set while shooting for a scene and realized later that Nishikant is not there and Abhishek is the director.
Shriya said, "Par mujhe yaad hain, jab hum Drishyam 2 ki shooting kar rahe the, breakfast table ka scene tha demonetization demoralize wala. Ekdum se maine bola Nishi sir, and then I realised he is not there and it’s Abhishek [Pathak]."
Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.
