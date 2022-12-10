Jennifer Lopez still insecure about Ben Affleck romance: ‘Lot of pressure on Ben’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez has been “totally dependent” on hubby Ben Affleck ever since they got back together 17 years after their highly publicised breakup.



After her past experience with several failed relationships and her painful split from Affleck in 2004, Lopez has a fear that he will leave her again.

Due to which, the Argo actor has to reassure J.Lo about his loyalty every now and then which he sometimes finds difficult, an insider spilled to Heat Magazine.

“J-Lo makes no secret of her neediness, she’s totally dependent on Ben and doesn’t cope well if he’s away from her for any length of time whatsoever,” the insider said.

“This has always been her way in past relationships, but there’s a sense that with Ben she’s still got that insecurity that lingers from when he jilted her in the past.

“And no matter how solid they are even all these years later, it’s a scar that’s unlikely to ever fully heal. It’s a lot of pressure on Ben,” the source revealed.

The insider further said that Affleck is “well aware that the onus is on for him to stick around and make this last. It’s up to him to make it work.”