Hrithik Roshan does the hook step of ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ at Red Sea IFF, also poses with Jackie Chan

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in film 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Saif Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan attends the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah where he does the hook step of his famous song Ek Pal Ka Jeena, also poses for a picture with Hollywood actor Jackie Chan.

Roshan posed for a picture with Chan at the event. The picture went crazy on the internet. Both the actors looked dapper as always. Roshan wore a grey suit while Jackie wore beige-coloured outfit.

Moreover, a video has been circulating that shows the Krrish actor teaching a journalist the hook step of his famous song from Kaho Naa Pyar Hai. The crowd went absolutely crazy watching him dance to the song and cheered out loud for the actor.

The Red Sea International Film Festival, which is currently taking place in Jeddah, has been blessed with the appearance of popular actors including: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor and many more.



On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan that also featured actors Radhika Apte and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, reports PinkVilla.