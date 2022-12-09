Elon Musk hires family to Twitter, toddler son joins office too

A photo of Musk's son's access badge (l), Elon Musk during a press conference at SpaceX´s Starbase facility (r).— Twitter/@elonmusk, AFP

The two-year-old kid of Elon Musk now has a unique Twitter badge. Recently, Musk's son paid a visit to the headquarters of the social media firm he just acquired.

On Twitter, the world's richest man posted a photo of his son's access badge. Another image shows Musk junior posing in front of the Twitter building in San Francisco.

It appears as if Musk wants his family close by on Twitter, as there were rumours a few days ago that Musk had hired his cousins James and Andrew Musk for full-time positions in the business.

On Thursday, the billionaire posted a photo of his son X and A-Xii outside the company's offices on Twitter. It's interesting to note that the two-year-old child also has an access badge that is intended solely for employees.

Although there may be disagreements among Musk's supporters, the internet community reacted favourably to his photo. Maye Musk, Musk's mother, also couldn't stop fawning over her grandchild's Instagram photo. She reposted the image and added the remark "Too adorable."

Some of Musk's fans immediately questioned if the younger Musk would succeed his father as the business's heir.

The new chief's son routinely appears at the Twitter workplace. He was pictured pacing Musk's "battle room" in October when the Twitter acquisition was still in progress. That may be the reason the child's access badge appears to be worn out, as some Twitter users noted.

Famously, as soon as he took over, Musk fired over half of Twitter's staff. Despite receiving harsh criticism, he claimed in defence that he was forced to fire individuals in order to deal with the loss of revenue.

Even though he just got rid of more than 4,000 employees, he has reportedly resumed hiring. James and Andrew Musk, two of his cousins, are the newest members of his team, as per an Insider report. According to sources, James is the company's "fixer type," and Andrew has joined the technical staff. They both now work full-time for the business.

He has not only invited members of his family to Twitter, but also several Tesla and The Boring Company staff members.

It's also rumoured that Musk will recruit his brother. A leaked conversation from before Musk bought Twitter showed that he had explored the possibility of starting a new social media platform that is built on a blockchain and accepts payments.

"I have an idea for a blockchain social media system that does both payments and short text messages/links like Twitter," Musk texted Kimbal Musk on April 9. "You have to pay a tiny amount to register your message on the chain, which will cut out the vast majority of spam and bots. There is no throat to choke, so free speech is guaranteed."

It appears that Musk is transforming Twitter into the type of business he described with his brother, intending to introduce blockchain and cryptocurrency to Twitter. He's already starting to provide paid services.

