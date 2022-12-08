Piers Morgan shocked at Meghan Markle show: 'Not humanly possible'

Piers Morgan is shocked at the first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly created a havoc with their bombshell confessions in the reality show and have earned themselves criticism from the former GMB host.
"This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible," Piers writes on Twitter.
Netizens went on to pour in their opinions and support the journalist over his tweet.
"At least the Kardashian's are loyal to family. H&M are despicable," one wrote.
"Exactly it’s basically a love island/ love story and Harry saying what Meghan Sacrifice what on earth did she sacrifice Suits," another added.
A third continued: "this is not the privacy both wanted."
