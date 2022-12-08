MQM-P's Dr Saif-ur-Rehman likely to be new Karachi administrator

Dr Saif-ur-Rehman. — Courtesy Karachi Literature Festival website

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) nominated Dr Saif-ur-Rehman is likely to be appointed as the new Karachi administrator after his name was finalised for the slot by the Sindh government, Geo News reported Thursday, citing sources.

The nominee is currently deputed as the principle secretary to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

As per the sources, MQM-P had recommended party leader Abdul Waseem in case a political administrator is to be appointed as the new KMC chief and shortlisted Dr Saif-ur-Rehman's name if a government officer is selected for the top slot.

Finalising the decision, the Sindh government picked Rehman as the replacement on the Karachi administrator's post, currently being served by the government's spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab.

On December 2, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said an MQM-P nominee will be appointed to the KMC office in a day or two.



"We had already discussed with MQM-P that whomever they name would become the next administrator," the minister — flanked by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and MQM-P leaders — told journalists.

The development came after a PPP delegation met MQM-P leaders at the party's Bahadurabad office, the Senate elections came under discussion.

Three DMC administrators' names finalised

The sources said that MQM-P has also finalised its recommendations for DMC administrators in three districts. Shakeel Ahmed's name has been forwarded for the District East administrator, Shareef Khan for District Central, and Furqan Ateeb for District Korangi.

The names were shortlisted during MQM-P Raabta Committee's consultative session with the Sindh governor on Wednesday.

The East DMC administrator will be changed in the first phase, sources said.

MQM-P, PPP 'charter of rights'

The PPP had agreed to give more space to the MQM-P in Karachi's administrative setup as part of a deal to vote against the Imran Khan government when the opposition parties were planning to vote him out.

Since then, both sides have held several rounds of talks to solve the issue but no progress was made, forcing the MQM-P to take up the matter with PM Shehbaz Sharif who promised to address their grievances.

In March, the two parties signed an agreement to develop a "long-term partnership to ensure harmony amongst people; to promote social justice, and to secure the economic well-being of the people of Sindh, especially of those who are left behind for various reasons".

According to the text of the signed document, the Supreme Court's decision regarding the local government shall be implemented in letter and spirit within one month with the mutual agreement of PPP and MQM-P.