Monday December 27, 2021
National

Supreme Court orders to remove Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab

CM Murad Ali Shah has been directed to appoint new Administrator Karachi

By Web Desk
December 27, 2021
KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the removal of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab from the post after heated arguments during the hearing of a case pertaining to the Gutter Bagheecha case, Geo News reported Monday.

More to follow...