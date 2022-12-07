Which top trending news were Pakistanis most interested in 2022?

(L to R) Slain journalist Arshad Sharif, PTI chief Imran Khan, and Late TV host Aamir Liaquat. — Facebook/Arshad Sharif, Instagram/@imrankhan.pti, and Instagram/@iamaamirliqauat

The year 2022 was way too happening with some major developments taking place across the world and especially in Pakistan.



Google, in its Year in Search report, summarises the biggest developments in Pakistan for 2022 revealing the top trending news in the country for the outgoing year.

The results of the searches revealed that Pakistanis have a diverse range of interests, with an emphasis on politics, famous individuals, governmental initiatives, current affairs, entertainment, technology and, of course, cuisine.

Pakistanis searched for the latest national and international news, with Amir Liaquat Hussain's sudden death leading the list of hot stories.

In 2022, news about the Murree incident and Imran Khan also garnered a lot of interest. People were also interested in international developments especially the war between Russia and Ukraine. Here are the top five trending news Pakistanis were most interested in

1. Aamir Liaquat news

Aamir Liaquat Hussain — Geo.tv

Former member of the National Assembly (MNA) and televangelist Aamir Liaquat passed away in Karachi. The 50-year-old, who had millions of fans, had a sudden demise.

The estranged PTI leader was found unconscious at his home in Karachi's Khudad Colony which made his death mysterious to Pakistanis who loved him. Liaquat reportedly felt chest discomfort last night but refused to go to the hospital.

2. Ukraine news

The military stalemate in Ukraine has heightened fears Russia might resort to using its nuclear arsenal.— AFP/File

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, the world has been interested in the war. The war has affected the global economy and Pakistanis are equally concerned about how it affects the country.

A large number of people have been killed, millions have been displaced, and cities have been destroyed by Russia's invasion, particularly in regions of Ukraine that speak Russian. As Ukraine and Russia are both significant grain producers, it has also increased the price of energy and food globally and heightened fears of famine in less developed nations.

3. Imran Khan news

In this picture taken on on November 4, 2022, Pakistan´s former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the media representatives at a hospital in Lahore, a day after an assassination attempt on him. — AFP/File

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan had been making headlines since the start of this year due to the political turmoil in the country. The political drama in the country in the first half when the former PM was removed from the helm of power before completing his term let him stay in the limelight.

Recently, the PTI leader was attacked to which many prominent people across the globe reacted. Khan had claimed that he knew of the assassination plot beforehand.

4. Murree news

Several people were stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall and ensuing road blockage in January 2022. — Online/File

In what is called the "Murree tragedy" by many, at least 23 people died as hundreds of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall and ensuing road blockage. The federal government deployed personnel of the Pakistan Army and other civil-armed forces for rescue operations in the hill station.

According to the local administration of Murree, rain and blizzards were forecast around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90kmph and heavy snowfall, according to reports. The administration had warned the citizens not to leave their homes in severe weather or drive towards Murree as severe weather conditions were forecast.

5. Arshad Sharif news

Slain journalist Arshad Sharif. — Facebook/ArshadSharif

In news that alarmed thousands of Pakistanis, senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police in what was termed a “mistaken identity” case while he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

He was laid to rest in Islamabad's H-11 cemetery after his funeral prayers were offered amid high security at Islamabad's Faisal Mosque by hundreds of people.

The rest five top trending news in Pakistan for 2022 are the following: