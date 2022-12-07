Junaid Jamshed’s 6th Death Anniversary observed today

Junaid Jamshed passed away 6 years ago today

Junaid Jamshed who initially gained fame through his remarkable pop music but later tuned religious scholar is remembered on his sixth death anniversary.

He died in a horrendous plane crash on 7th December alongside his second wife at Havelian. The flight was directed to Islamabad from Chitral.

He was born on 3rd September 1964. He was a mechanical engineer education wise and initially, he focused on becoming a professional F-16 Fighter Pilot. However, due to his weak eyesight he couldn’t become one.

His songs Dil Dil Pakistan, Aankhon ne Aankhon ko, Sanwali Saloni si Mehbooba, Na Tu Aayegi and others are still popular among masses. He devoted his life to Islam in 2004 after meeting Maulana Tariq Jameel, a well-known preacher.

He received a Tamgha-E-Imtiaz in 2007 and his clothing brand based on his name has numerous outlets nationwide.