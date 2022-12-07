'Come clean': Joe Rogan blames Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on juice

Joe Rogan accused the Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson of taking steroids and, urged him to coming clean, as per LadBible.
Speaking about the Liver Ling fiasco, Joe called out The Rock on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
"The Rock should come clean right now," the podcast host added.
"He should make a video in response to the Liver King video like, 'I need to talk to you because The Rock's been lying'.
'There's not an (expletive) chance in hell he's clean, not a chance in hell as big as The Rock is at 50."
"The point is you can't even get there with HRT (hormone replacement therapy). That's not HRT. He is so massive, and he's so different than he was when he was 30."
Rogan's comments for The Rock came from social media influencer Liver King admitting to using steroids to make his body muscular.
