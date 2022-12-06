Case registered against Gill for 'incitement' against state institution

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill speaking to the media. — APP/File

KARACHI: A case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for allegedly inciting the general public against a state institution.

Muhammad Saeed, a citizen in the metropolis, lodged the FIR against the PTI leader at the Brigade Police Station.

As per the FIR, a copy of which is available with Geo News, Gill, during an address, held former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa responsible for stripping and torturing PTI Senator Azam Swati in custody.

The complainant said he was using his mobile when he watched a video featuring Gill, which was widely broadcasted by electronic media and went viral on social media.

"How is it possible that without [the former army chief's] instructions [...] Azam Swati was stripped naked and tortured," the FIR quoted Gill as saying.

By using these words, the PTI leader incited the general public against the former army chief and other military officers, said the complainant. Gill tried to harm the respect and reputation of the former army chief, read the FIR.

During the last hearing on December 4, a local court in Islamabad had deferred the indictment of Gill in a case pertaining to inciting mutiny in state institutions till December 12.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny among the public against the ranks and files of the Pakistan Army by making some remarks during a TV programme.

However, he was later released on bail.