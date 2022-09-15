IHC grants Shahbaz Gill interim bail in sedition case

Police officers escort the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Doctor Shahbaz Gill after a hearing at district court, in Federal Capital. Photo: Online

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case, lodged against him last month for allegedly inciting mutiny within the military's ranks.

Gill was taken into custody from the Banigala Chowk by the Islamabad police on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions on August 9.

On September 2, the PTI leader moved the IHC seeking his interim bail in the case as the local court in the federal capital had rejected his bail plea and observed that "despite being a responsible person, Gill made a sensational statement" that was enough to disturb the harmony and discipline of the Pakistan Army.

During the course of today's proceedings, Gill’s counsel argued that the case against his client is "based on malice" and it was filed for "political revenge".

“The whole case revolves around a speech. The investigation in the case has been completed,” the lawyer added.

At this, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the lawyer if he can justify his client's statement that drags the armed forces into politics.

“Gill did not ridicule the armed forces,” his lawyer argued, adding that certain parts of his client’s speech were "selected maliciously".