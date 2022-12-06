Fans slam Jenna Ortega for admitting had COVID amid 'Wednesday' shoot

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega was under fire after the actor had COVID while filming the iconic dance sequence.

During an interview with NME, the 20-year-old said, “I choreographed that myself!," adding, “I’m not a dancer and I’m sure that’s obvious. I’d gotten the song [The Cramps’ 1981 single ‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film.”

Jenna added, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

“I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better,” she said.

However, Wednesday‘s production company MGM said, “strict COVID protocols were followed, and once the positive test was confirmed, production removed Jenna from the set.”

One user wrote, "this is a bad thing right? we all agree that this is not some "persevering through hardship" moment, its a why the (expletive) didn't she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others kinda moment."

While another commented, "Yes, this is a very bad thing. It was dangerous, unethical, and extremely selfish thing to do, both on her part, and on the part of the directors and producers.

There's absolutely no positive way to spin an actress knowingly exposing hundreds of cast members and crew to COVID."



