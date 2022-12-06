Netflix monster movie 'Troll': sequel teased by director and producers

Netflix monster movie Troll has been teased for a sequel, Troll 2 by the movie's director and producers

In an exclusive interview with What's on Netflix, a movie sequel was teased by the movie's producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud, given its inconclusive ending.

While the movie's director, Roar Uthaug was also asked about it but he had a 'lets wait and see' attitude and said that he wanted to stay focused on the first one.

Strand Sinkerud said, "As filmmakers, you always have ambitions to make something that can last a little longer than one film. Of course, we have ambitions to make a sequel and perhaps two sequels, but it all depends on how the audience are responding to Troll."

While Horn shared, "We can say it like this: this has been a great collaboration with Roar and Netflix and we’d love to do it again."



Given that Troll was on the top spot in most countries and top two spot in 89 countries and that its trailer scored over 10 million views, a sequel might be in the cards pretty soon.



