Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US tour a ‘disaster’?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three-day visit to the US is tipped to be a 'disaster' after a 'rocky start'

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ongoing three-day visit to the US is close to being ‘disastrous’ after it got off to a ‘rocky start’ with back-to-back scandals, as per Newsweek.

The day William and Kate landed in the US, news of Lady Susan Hussey’s racist remarks broke, casting a shadow on the first day of their trip. The second day, December 1, was then marred when the trailer for the Sussex’s upcoming Netflix docuseries dropped, with clear digs at the Wales’.

Commenting on this, Newsweek wrote: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix documentary hinted at fresh royal bombshells involving Kate Middleton and Prince William, as the royal couple's tour of Boston floundered.”

“The immediate challenge for William and Kate will be the completion of the rest of their tour of Boston, where they are promoting the Earthshot Prize,” the publication further suggested.

The outlet also said that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three-day visit was ‘rocked’ by scandals, and that they are ‘playing on Harry and Meghan's home turf’ and may have ‘already lost control of the narrative’.

Newsweek also noted: “For William and Kate, the stakes are particularly high in Boston as their last royal tour was hailed by some as a disaster.”

Indeed, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be having a rough time as they come into their roles as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.