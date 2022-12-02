Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a walking masterclass in ‘media manipulation’

File Footage

Royal experts have come down on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and accused them of launching a “masterclass in passive-aggressive media manipulation.”



This claim has been launched by royal commentator and author Sarah Vine in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by saying, “It's hard to find an unsmiling (or unflattering) photo of Kate, yet they've managed it.”

“The whole thing is a masterclass in passive-aggressive media manipulation, deftly casting the princess as the wicked sister-in-law, with Meghan as the helpless victim.”

“And one wonders, by the way, who has been taking all these intimate black and white photographs. Is this what they've been planning all along, right from the start?”

Now “American audiences, who are less familiar with Kate, will instinctively side with Meghan as she bawls her way through this trailer, implying at every turn where the source of her unhappiness lies.”