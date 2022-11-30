BTS shines again, wins Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year

BTS wins Worldwide Icon of the Year award

BTS never cease to amaze. They have continued to win hearts globally and along with hearts, they win awards too. They shine bright at MAMA Awards by bagging Yogibo Worldwide Icon Of The Year Award.

MAMA Awards is a prestigious music awards ceremony held in South Korea and presented by entertainment company CJ E&M. The awards aren’t solely for K-pop, it has categories for Asian music and other professional related Awards. Jeon Somi was the host of ceremony who announced the Youth Icon of the Year and the fan-voted worldwide fans choice.

Previously, BTS also won Top 10 Artist Award at 2022 Melon Music Awards which was their 7th consecutive year of winning. They have also won Yogibo in a row except for year 2018.

On the work front, BTS artists went on a tour recently with no decided destinations. Right now they are exploring their identities as solo musicians and working on new music on their own. BTS’s member Jungkook performed at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony.