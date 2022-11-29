Islamabad court approves four-day extension in Swati's physical remand

PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati. — PID/File

A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday approved a four-day extension in PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati's physical remand in a "controversial tweets" case.



The PTI leader is facing charges of libel for using foul language against military officers in his tweets. He was detained for the second time in a new case on November 27, since his arrest in the first case of controversial tweets against senior military officers. Swati was sent on a two-day physical remand following his arrest.

During the hearing today, a plea for not presenting Swati in court was accepted.

Senior civil judge Muhammad Shabbir remarked that Swati shouldn't be presented in court till the next orders.

Later, the court extended Swati's remand till December 3.

IHC orders deputy attorney-general to seek home secretary's directives

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the deputy attorney-general to seek directives from the home secretary on the cases against PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati.

Swati had approached the IHC via a plea on Monday, fearing "custodial killing".

At the outset of the hearing of Swati's plea, his lawyer Babar Awan appeared before Justice Aamer Farooq.

"Azam Swati is currently in physical remand, while 50 cases have been registered against him across the country," Awan said.

He requested the court to seek the details of all cases against the PTI leader through the home secretary.

"Until all details regarding the cases against my client are not received, he shouldn't be given into anyone's custody," the lawyer requested.

He said that most of the cases against Swati are registered in Sindh and Balochistan.

At this, the court inquired how does the home secretary have control over the provincial inspector generals of police (IGP).

Responding to the question, Awan said that the home secretary has authority over the provincial IGPs.

At this, the court ordered the deputy attorney-general to take directives from the home secretary.

"Check if the home secretary has the authority as it is being stated, and inform the court," the court said, before adjourning the hearing till Friday.