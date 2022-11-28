Swati approaches IHC fearing 'custodial killing'

Azam Khan Swati addressing a press conference.— PID/File

PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati, who was detained on Sunday in new controversial tweets case, has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), saying he fears "custodial killing".



Swati was sent on a two-day physical remand by a local court in Islamabad, after his arrest by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for using foul language for military officers in his tweets.

It is the second time he has been detained since his arrest in the first case of controversial tweets against senior military officers.

The petition filed by Swati stated that the FIA filed a case against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The senator said that he was subjected to the worst torture while in custody. He said that he has information that he can be killed in custody.

"Azam Swati can be subjected to any sort of inhuman treatment," read the petition, seeking the details of the cases registered against him.

The PTI leader in his petition stated that basic human rights should be ensured in his matter.

Swati should not be transferred to any other place, said the petition, adding that cases have been filed against the senator in Sindh.

The federal government, FIA and inspector general of Sindh and Balochistan were made parties in the petition.

A day earlier, Swati was arrested from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing after a case was registered for libel and the PECA.

The senator was arrested under Sections 500, 501, 505 and 109. He was also arrested under the same provisions last month.