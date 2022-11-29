BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' debuts at No.1 spot on Billboard Digital Song Sales chart

BTS’ Jungkook debuts at No.1 spot on Billboard Digital Song Sales chart

BTS’ Jungkook continues to make an impressive record on multiple streaming platforms with his official soundtrack 'Dreamers' for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

On November 29, Allkpop reported that Jungkook's Dreamers debuted at No. 1 position on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart in the United States.

With this achievement, it became the first song of the FIFA cup to soar to the top place on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales in history.

The 25-year-old singer performed his highly-anticipated single Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20.

Jungkook is the first artist in history who performed solo at an international tournament after Ricky Martin in 1998.