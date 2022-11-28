Minal Khan launches her YouTube channel

Minal Khan announced her YouTube channel earlier yesterday

Minal Khan has launched her YouTube channel earlier today. She took to her Instagram story today to make the big announcement. She seems excited to bring the ‘fun’ content to her audience.

Minal’s husband, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is also running a YouTube channel where he uploaded the twin sisters Minal Khan and Aiman Khan birthday lunch vlog. Minal was married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram last year in September. The wedding was extravagantly beautiful and star-studded.







On the work front, Minal was last seen in Ishq Hai alongside Danish Taimoor which was aired on ARY Digital. The drama was about an obsessive lover who was making questionable moves in the name of love. She was also seen in Jalan, aired on the same TV channel.