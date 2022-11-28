Amanda Holden poses up for sweet snap with 'lookalike' daughters

Amanda Holden has given fans a glimpse at her family life.

Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snap with her daughters Lexi and Hollie; the three couldn’t look any more alike!

Amanda rocked a pale pink coat that layered above a white turtle neck sweater.

Meanwhile, her daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, who she shares with her husband Chris Hughes, opted for trendy outfits too.

In her caption, the actress wrote: 'My girls.’

