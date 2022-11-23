Pakistan slip to fifth place in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan bowlers celebrate after taking a wicket against England in home series. — AFP/File

Pakistan have dropped one place to fifth in the ICC ODI rankings after Australia jumped ahead of them with a series whitewash against England.



The International Cricket Council (ICC), in a press release, noted: "Australia's wonderful performance was rewarded too. They jumped a place, moving to fourth with 112 rating points, displacing Pakistan, who have 107. This meant that Australia and India are now level on rating points, with the latter having more points in total."

“Before the start of the series, England sat comfortably on top with 119 rating points, five clear of New Zealand. However, three successive defeats resulted in them losing six points, eventually falling behind New Zealand (114) with 113.

“India is No.3 with 112 rating points and 3802 overall points; Australia on No.4 with 112 and 3572 respectively.”

Babar Azam slips down

Earlier today, Pakistan captain Babar Azam slipped down to number four in the ICC T20 rankings for batters after the latest update.

New Zealand's Devon Conway (788) has jumped in front of Babar Azam (778) and into third place following his team-high 84 runs during the series against India.

Indian star Suryakumar Yadav is still at the top, with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan in second place.

"Seemingly not content with the 239 runs he scored during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Yadav was dismissed just once and finished as the leading run-scorer during India's recent T20I series in New Zealand with a total of 124 runs," the ICC said in a press release.

"Yadav smashed a brilliant unbeaten 111 during the second match of that series in Mount Maunganui and after that knock at Bay Oval, the 32-year-old rose to a career-high rating of 895 points," it added.

On the other hand, the top 10 on the T20I bowler rankings this week was unchanged, although India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumped two spots to 11th and New Zealand's Tim Southee moved up two places to equal 14th.