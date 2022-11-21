ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in the federal capital reserved its verdict on Monday on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's petition seeking his acquittal in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case related to assets beyond his known source of income.
Last week, the finance minister submitted three pleas, including the one pertaining to exemption, through his legal counsel.
After a brief hearing, the court accepted the minister’s plea for exemption from personal appearance.
Accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing on the petition today. After hearing arguments from all sides, the judge reserved his verdict.
The verdict will be announced tomorrow.
In December 2017, the (NAB filed a case against the minister, accusing him of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.
A reference against the PML-N leader was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28, 2018, verdict in the Panama Papers case.
Dar had also been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings — but in October, the court suspended his arrest warrants after he appeared before it.
The self-exiled PML-N leader was residing in London for five years and after the formation of the coalition government, he came back to the country to take charge as the finance czar.
Not only that, but he also took oath as the Senator recently despite being elected on a technocrat seat in the Senate election on March 3, 2018.
PPP Senator Raza Rabbani points out rise in terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan
Pakistan's Grand Mufti Maulana Rafi Usmani died on Friday at the age of 86
"It’s an important first step in reaffirming the core principles of climate justice," Sherry Rehman says
"We will stand by whoever the premier names as the new chief of army," Bilawal says
Report by the office of the IGP says no political party will be allowed to hold a rally in the red zone to ensure...
Police use teargas and water cannon to disperse students who were protesting against use of brute force