Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant gets cancelled

A screengrab of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar outside an accountability court in Islamabad on October 7, 2022. — Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: An arrest warrant issued against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond means case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was cancelled by an accountability court Friday morning.



Two weeks back, accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir had suspended till October 7 the arrest warrant — issued on December 11, 2017 — in the assets beyond means case. The warrant was issued after Dar continuously failed to appear before a trial court due to his prolonged stay in London.

The court had, however, said at the last hearing that the warrant would be cancelled permanently if Dar appeared before it in person.



