Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant gets cancelled

ISLAMABAD: An arrest warrant issued against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond means case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was cancelled by an accountability court Friday morning.
Two weeks back, accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir had suspended till October 7 the arrest warrant — issued on December 11, 2017 — in the assets beyond means case. The warrant was issued after Dar continuously failed to appear before a trial court due to his prolonged stay in London.
The court had, however, said at the last hearing that the warrant would be cancelled permanently if Dar appeared before it in person.
More to follow...
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeks "climate justice, not begging bowl" situation for Pakistan from rich polluting...
Court partially accepted Gill's plea, directing the police to hand over his spectacles, CNIC, ATM cards and other...
Senior journalist Ayaz Amir's son Shahnawaz allegedly killed his wife Sarah at home after a row over a family issue on...
“This is a political issue and Parliament is the place to resolve political tussles," observes Justice Minallah
According to police officials, bus was on its way to Punjab from Karachi
Sources say premier plans to give policy statement on cipher issue and PTI's long march call