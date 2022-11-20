THIS ‘Stranger Things’ star felt ‘protective’ of Millie Bobby Brown, details inside

Stranger Things actor Matthew Modine admitted that he felt protective towards his co-star Millie Bobby Brown after she became a global figure at a young age.

Modine, who plays Dr. Brenner - a complicated father figure to Brown's character Eleven who she sometimes calls Papa - on the hit Netflix horror sci-fi series, talked about his relationship with Brown.

He admitted that he always felt protective of his young co-stars and shared that he was determined to ‘protect’ Brown from being ‘destroyed’ by Hollywood fame.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Modine talked about his and Brown's relationship outside the screen. "I just wanted to do everything I could to make sure she was safe and she understood that a career is a roller coaster, that there's ups and downs to it," he said.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously told Harper's Bazaar that Winona Ryder, who made her film debut at age 15, helped Brown and the rest of the cast work through the pressure of celebrity at a young age.

David Harbour also told the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast that he wasn't sure his younger costars would ever know what it was like to lead normal lives.

Stranger Things will return for its fifth and final season in 2024.