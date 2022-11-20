Britney Spears’ former assistant wishes to speak to her post-conservatorship

Britney Spears announced her one-year anniversary of the end of her 13-year conservatorship on her Instagram account on Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, the pop star’s former assistant has revealed that she hasn’t spoken to the singer despite the end of her dramatic conservatorship.

Felicia Culotta, who worked with the Criminal singer in her early days of the stardom, told Page Six that, “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while.”

Felicia spoke with the media outlet at the Broadway opening of the musical & Juliet on Thursday and said that even though they haven’t been in touch recently, she hasn’t stopped writing her.

“I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters.” She went on to say, “I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very hopeful that she gets them [now].”

Moreover, Spears' Instagram page disappeared on Saturday - one week after she posted a rant blasting her father Jamie Spears, claiming “it felt like he was trying to kill me” during his controversial conservatorship.